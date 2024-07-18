Gisborne's latest centenarian Betty Irving and three other generations of her family. Back: Granddaughter Vikki Eastman and grandson Craig Eastman . Front: Great-granddaughter Briana Eastman and daughters Jan Eastman and Sheryl McGrory. Photo / Paul Rickard
A stubborn personality, good sense of humour and staying active have helped Gisborne woman Betty Irving make it to her milestone 100th birthday yesterday.
“I’ve lived a full life and definitely don’t feel 100,” she told the Gisborne Herald.
Betty lived in her own home until she was 99-and-a-half when she moved into Leighton House.
She played a lot of sport over her life, including tennis and later lawn bowls, and also umpired and coached netball for many years.
Betty was born in Taihape on July 17, 1924, and moved here in 1947 when she married her Gisborne husband Walter.