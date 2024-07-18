She has three children - Sheryl, Mike and Jan - 10 grandchildren and three great-grandchildren.

Betty loves music and has played the trumpet and piano.

“I played piano in a jazz band and we used to play at all the local dances,” she said.

She has also been a crafter and taught a basket weaving class at night school, as well as doing tatting, card-making and patchwork.

Another passion was square dancing. She and late husband Walter travelled to conventions around the world - to places like the United States, Hawaii, Australia and Europe.

“This was probably the only time she ever obeyed instructions,” son Mike joked.

Taihape-born Betty Irving shifted to Gisborne in 1947 to raise a family, She is marking her 100th birthday this weekend with family including daughter Sheryl McGrory. Photo / Paul Rickard

Working in the office at Elgin School and Gisborne Intermediate kept her busy in her younger years and she also worked as a teacher aide.

Over the years, Betty and Walter welcomed homestay guests from Japan and Sweden into their home in Clarence St.

Betty also did a lot of volunteer work for the Salvation Army and Red Cross.

Still as sharp as a tack and with a cheeky sense of humour, Betty has settled into her new home at Leighton House.

Since moving in last year, she has already won the cup for quizzing and loves taking part in the activities there like ten-pin bowling and indoor bowls.

" I love the fact I no longer have to cook or do dishes, and I don’t have to do any laundry. My room has a beautiful view over the river and the staff are fantastic. We are always having a laugh.”

Family has come from around the country to join Betty as she celebrates her century.

The occasion will be marked with a morning tea at Leighton House and a special lunch at Mike’s place at the weekend.

Betty Irving on her wedding day.

The year Gisborne’s Betty Irving was born -

J Edgar Hoover was appointed head of the United States FBI.

The Paris Olympics were held - Finland’s Pavoo Nurmi won the 1500m and 5000m two hours within the space of two hours.

The All Blacks won all 32 matches in their famous tour that saw them named The Invincibles.

Janet Frame, Marlon Brando and Jimmy Carter were born.

Car company Mercedes-Benz was formed.

EM Forster’s novel A Passage To India was published in the UK.

The loudspeaker system was patented; Kleenex and frozen foods were introduced.















