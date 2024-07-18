Advertisement
Gisborne centenarian Betty Irving reflects on a life well-lived

Gisborne Herald
By Kim Parkinson
3 mins to read
Gisborne's latest centenarian Betty Irving and three other generations of her family. Back: Granddaughter Vikki Eastman and grandson Craig Eastman . Front: Great-granddaughter Briana Eastman and daughters Jan Eastman and Sheryl McGrory. Photo / Paul Rickard

A stubborn personality, good sense of humour and staying active have helped Gisborne woman Betty Irving make it to her milestone 100th birthday yesterday.

“I’ve lived a full life and definitely don’t feel 100,” she told the Gisborne Herald.

Betty lived in her own home until she was 99-and-a-half when she moved into Leighton House.

She played a lot of sport over her life, including tennis and later lawn bowls, and also umpired and coached netball for many years.

Betty was born in Taihape on July 17, 1924, and moved here in 1947 when she married her Gisborne husband Walter.

She has three children - Sheryl, Mike and Jan - 10 grandchildren and three great-grandchildren.

Betty loves music and has played the trumpet and piano.

“I played piano in a jazz band and we used to play at all the local dances,” she said.

She has also been a crafter and taught a basket weaving class at night school, as well as doing tatting, card-making and patchwork.

Another passion was square dancing. She and late husband Walter travelled to conventions around the world - to places like the United States, Hawaii, Australia and Europe.

“This was probably the only time she ever obeyed instructions,” son Mike joked.

Taihape-born Betty Irving shifted to Gisborne in 1947 to raise a family, She is marking her 100th birthday this weekend with family including daughter Sheryl McGrory. Photo / Paul Rickard
Working in the office at Elgin School and Gisborne Intermediate kept her busy in her younger years and she also worked as a teacher aide.

Over the years, Betty and Walter welcomed homestay guests from Japan and Sweden into their home in Clarence St.

Betty also did a lot of volunteer work for the Salvation Army and Red Cross.

Still as sharp as a tack and with a cheeky sense of humour, Betty has settled into her new home at Leighton House.

Since moving in last year, she has already won the cup for quizzing and loves taking part in the activities there like ten-pin bowling and indoor bowls.

" I love the fact I no longer have to cook or do dishes, and I don’t have to do any laundry. My room has a beautiful view over the river and the staff are fantastic. We are always having a laugh.”

Family has come from around the country to join Betty as she celebrates her century.

The occasion will be marked with a morning tea at Leighton House and a special lunch at Mike’s place at the weekend.

Betty Irving on her wedding day.
The year Gisborne’s Betty Irving was born -

J Edgar Hoover was appointed head of the United States FBI.

The Paris Olympics were held - Finland’s Pavoo Nurmi won the 1500m and 5000m two hours within the space of two hours.

The All Blacks won all 32 matches in their famous tour that saw them named The Invincibles.

Janet Frame, Marlon Brando and Jimmy Carter were born.

Car company Mercedes-Benz was formed.

EM Forster’s novel A Passage To India was published in the UK.

The loudspeaker system was patented; Kleenex and frozen foods were introduced.




