Black Power member Kane Wiremu Te Paa has been named as one of those who died. Video / NZHerald

Family and friends of one of the Gisborne brawl victims have gathered on the East Coast for his tangi.

Kane Wiremu Te Paa was one of two men who died when a 21st birthday party in Gisborne turned deadly over the weekend.

Chrysler Stevens-Mark - who the party was in honour of for his birthday - also died.

Te Paa’s body is being taken to a series of marae on the East Coast.

Last night he was taken to Te Rawhero Marae, Tolaga Bay.

His body remains on that marae this afternoon and will then be moved to Hauiti Marae in Tolaga Bay.

Dozens of people are currently at both marae, including patched Black Power members.

Hauiti Marae’s car park is full and cars line the narrow one-way road the marae is on.

Te Paa will then be buried at nearby Anaura Bay on Friday.

Footage taken by a nearby resident captured some of the fighting, which included some associated with the Black Power and Mongrel Mob gangs.

Te Paa was a Black Power member.

What we know

About 100 people were involved in the massive fight on Lytton Rd in Elgin, Gisborne that left two dead and three in critical condition at 11.30pm on Saturday.

Police confirmed the identities of the two men killed during the 21st birthday celebration as Kane Wiremu Te Paa, 30, of Wainuiomata, and Chrysler Stevens-Mark, 21, of Gisborne.

A final post-mortem had concluded but police would not elaborate of the cause of death for both men, but they died from injuries sustained during the altercation.

A 25-year-old man is jointly charged with the 29-year-old who was taken into custody earlier this week.

Both arrested men were uninvited guests who arrived at the party shortly before the incident began, police said.

Police have said that while the brawl involved gang members it was not a conflict between rival gangs.

Officers have been brought in from outside of Gisborne amid concerns of further disorder.

“Further charges will be considered as the investigation into events on Lytton St, Gisborne on Saturday night progresses.

“Police will continue to have a highly visible presence in Gisborne as reassurance patrols are carried out, and work continues to support Kane and Chrysler’s families as they plan their loved one’s final journeys.

“Police will offer support to the whānau as they plan the tangi, however this is a deeply personal process and for them alone to plan,” police said.

Police investigating the scene of a mass brawl that left two dead and up to 100 injured in the Gisborne suburb of Elgin. Photo / Paul Rickard

Police Minister Mark Mitchell urged people in the Gisborne community not to consider retaliation and a local councillor said “there is no future in utu [to pay back]”.

Police would still like to hear from anyone who was at the party on Saturday evening or anyone who has photos or video of the party or altercation.

Anyone with videos or photos is asked to upload them via the police-dedicated online portal: https://middle-park.nc3.govt.nz/

Other information can be provided via 105, either by phone or online at 105.police.govt.nz, clicking “Update Report” referencing file number 240324/0768.

Information can also be provided anonymously by calling Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.



