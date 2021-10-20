Giant glowing cactus garden set to take over central Hastings

The two-to-six-metre-high inflatables come alive at night. Photo / Supplied

Move over the "Shrooms" - this year visitors to Civic Square in Hastings will be treated to a giant inflatable "Cactus Garden".

From Thursday, six giant cacti will have sprouted in the square, brought to Hastings by Vesica Aotearoa and designed by the Sydney-based Amigo and Amigo team who created the giant mushrooms that appeared in 2019.

Council city centre activation officer Andrea Taffe said it would be a joyful installation, and would be lit up at night.

"We invite the community to come down and immerse themselves in the fun and joyful garden full of vibrant colours and shapes - a character-filled cactus forest.

"These two-to-six-metre-high inflatables come alive at night, creating a welcoming atmosphere that makes you want to play and explore these magical works, so be sure to stop by next time you are in town."

• This installation is funded from Council's City Centre Activation Fund and will be in place from October 21 to November 2.