English was, of course, the Finance Minister and Joyce the Minister for Economic Development at the time.

The then National Government’s priority, expressed publicly, was to pay off debt. That is certainly a hard sell when embarking on a tunnel dig costing multiple billions of dollars.

But Key, then Transport Minister Simon Bridges and the Super City’s first Mayor, Len Brown, “wore down” the naysayers to announce a commitment to funding the project in 2016.

The CRL has been Auckland’s missing link in its rail network for decades, and digging under the rapidly growing city was first suggested a century ago.

A project of its size had never been undertaken in New Zealand before, and Joyce had warned against fans of the CRL to avoid “wishful thinking”.

We don’t have to look far to see how similar projects have greatly benefited cities.

Sydney has always invested in its public transport infrastructure, the latest being the enormously popular high-speed metro lines. Sydney has a population three times that of Auckland, but it has less congestion.

Auckland’s traffic congestion is projected to cost us $2.6 billion a year by 2026. This must certainly have been a huge factor in Key and his allies wanting to start construction as soon as possible. We must build to grow, a belief future Governments should continue to be reminded of.

The opening of the City Rail Link next year is expected to be transformative, particularly for Auckland’s midtown, which has in recent years gone through a period of decay.

Key said: “I guarantee you, in five years people will forget all about the cost and the problems of getting it built and say, ‘Thank God we’ve got it.’”

Getting the project over the line may well be his lasting legacy in the City of Sails.

