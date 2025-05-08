Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / New Zealand

Getting the City Rail Link approved may be John Key’s lasting Auckland legacy – Editorial

NZ Herald
3 mins to read

Sir John Key battled with members of his Cabinet to get the City Rail Link go-ahead.

Sir John Key battled with members of his Cabinet to get the City Rail Link go-ahead.

Editorial

THREE KEY FACTS

  • Former Prime Minister John Key battled with Bill English and Steven Joyce to approve the City Rail Link.
  • The project, announced in 2016, was seen as essential despite the National Government’s debt priorities.
  • The CRL, opening next year, is expected to significantly reduce Auckland’s traffic congestion.

We learned this week that former Prime Minister Sir John Key battled with influential figures in his kitchen Cabinet to get the City Rail Link greenlit.

Thankfully, he considered it the major project worth fighting for. Aucklanders, while having to endure years of construction disruption, will be

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save

Latest from New Zealand

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from New Zealand