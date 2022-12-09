Woodend is located smack in the middle of the section of highway in question. Photo / Danny De Hek

A Canterbury township collectively breathed a sigh of frustration on Wednesday, when the Government announced the start of a $41 million roading project in Waimakariri.

The project has a simple goal, to make a stretch of highway from Saltwater Creek to the Cam River / Ruataniwha safer for traffic commuters.

It’s been needed, given the stretch had seen five deaths and 30 serious injuries over a 10-year period.

But for the people of Woodend and Pegasus, it’s “a band-aid solution” that will escalate the need for their proposed Woodend Bypass.

Woodend and Pegasus make up a collective population of just over 6000 residents, and the Woodend township lies smack in the middle of the highway stretch in question.

As part of the safety improvements, a number of roundabouts and traffic lights will be installed throughout Woodend with the aim of slowing down traffic.

Woodend resident Mark Patason calls the latest safety measures “counter-productive”. Photo / Woodend Residents Association

It’s set to intensify headaches for locals who just want commuting cars gone from the township. They’ve spent decades petitioning for the Woodend Bypass, which would divert traffic away from the township.

As things stand, the proposed bypass still isn’t going ahead.

Woodend resident Mark Patason called the latest safety measures “counter-productive”.

“Things will be safe but slow, people are going to get more frustrated now, things will get gridlocked and accidents are going to get caused,” he said.

“The last consultation was back in 2019 and [the Government] have done nothing.”

Locals have made efforts to protest the lack of action in their region. Three years ago a rally drew crowds of “over 300″ as they petitioned for the bypass.

At one stage during the protest, Patason said, locals ran onto the highway and blocked traffic in a bid to draw attention to the issue.

“What they did at the time was illegal and it’s not what we wanted to do, but [the situation] is very frustrating.”

Woodend School principal Andrew Retallick said traffic already backs up over 500m outside the local school during drop-off and pick-up times.

He said during peak times, traffic can get “dicey” as parents hold cars up while picking up their children from school.

“From a school perspective, it’s great the measures will make walking to school safer for the kids.

Waimakariri MP Matt Doocey says locals are frustrated. Photo / Supplied

“But my concern is the volume of traffic won’t change with the improvements. The long-term goal of stopping traffic from moving through Woodend isn’t achieved.”

According to Waimakariri MP Matt Doocey, elderly residents of Woodend have missed medical appointments as they refuse to cross the main road due to safety concerns.

He also said business owners in the area have lost revenue - customers refuse to stop on the main road because they don’t want to open their doors and get out due to traffic.

“The locals are pretty frustrated, when you look at the measures put in place it’s just become gridlocked,” he said.

“In the last five years since the bypass was cancelled, NZTA has conducted three safety consultations with the community and each time recommendations are made, nothing ever comes of it.”

He said the announcements are “fillibusters”, to give the appearance something is happening in the region.

On the latest project, he said locals felt it still failed to address “the elephant in the room”.

“Let’s face it, the safest course of action for the residents that live along this stretch of road is to build the bypass, not spend millions on wire median ropes and cycleways.”

Associate Minister of Transport Kieran McAnulty, who made the announcement of the safety measures on Wednesday, has been approached for comment.