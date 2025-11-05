The woman's body was found at Fox River, near Punakaiki, after she was reported overdue from a tramp. Photo / NZME

A woman found dead on the West Coast at the weekend has been named by police as Lydia Gottsmann, 27, from Germany.

Police said Gottsmann was in New Zealand on a working visa.

West Coast Senior Sergeant Mark Kirkwood said she was reported missing in the Fox River area on Saturday, November 1, after failing to return from a tramp.

She was last known to have set out last Thursday, and her vehicle was later found at the Fox River car park.

Land Search and Rescue teams searched the area with the support of a helicopter, a dog team, and local surf lifesavers.