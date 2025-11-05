Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / New Zealand

German woman Lydia Gottsmann named after death near Fox River

Ben Tomsett
Multimedia Journalist - Dunedin, NZ Herald·NZ Herald·
2 mins to read

The woman's body was found at Fox River, near Punakaiki, after she was reported overdue from a tramp. Photo / NZME

The woman's body was found at Fox River, near Punakaiki, after she was reported overdue from a tramp. Photo / NZME

A woman found dead on the West Coast at the weekend has been named by police as Lydia Gottsmann, 27, from Germany.

Police said Gottsmann was in New Zealand on a working visa.

West Coast Senior Sergeant Mark Kirkwood said she was reported missing in the , after failing to return from a tramp.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save