Police said the 27-year-old was reported overdue in the Fox River area on Saturday, November 1.
She was last known to have set out on Thursday, and her vehicle was later found at the Fox River car park.
West Coast Senior Sergeant Mark Kirkwood said Search and Rescue teams searched the area with the support of a helicopter, a Land Search and Rescue dog team, and local Surf Life Saving.
“She was sighted nearby by a Police Search and Rescue member,” Kirkwood said.
“Work is ongoing to formally identify her, and her death will be referred to the Coroner.”
