A woman found dead on the West Coast over the weekend after being reported missing is understood to have been a German national.

The Embassy of the Federal Republic of Germany confirmed it had been contacted by police about the woman’s death.

“Unfortunately, due to data protection regulations, we as the Embassy cannot share any further information with news or media outlets without consent from the individual or family members,” a spokesperson said.

“We regret that we can’t be of further assistance.”