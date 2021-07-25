Generous Whangārei folk donate tonnes of citrus fruit for needy South Islanders

Members and supporters of Whangārei's Lions Clubs help pack the tonnes of citrus fruit donated yesterday for the Lion's Citrus for the South campaign. Photos / Mike Dinsdale

South Islanders struggling with the winter woes will get a boost from around five tonnes of citrus fruit donated by people in Whangārei.

Whangārei's Lions Clubs, in conjunction with Whangārei's One Agency real estate firm, held their annual Citrus for the South collection around the district yesterday, with generous residents dropping off about five tonnes of delicious fruit to send south.

The fruit was collected at Marist Sports Club, Kensington Park, Maungatapere Community Hall and the Ngunguru Sports Complex yesterday, with the response again humbling organisers.

Laureen Haakma, from Hātea Lions, fills a box of citrus ready to be sent to the South Island.

The fruit - oranges, mandarins, limes, lemons, grapefruit and lemonades - has been packed into banana boxes and will be transported to the South Island free by transport company Mainfreight.

Terry Ward, from Whangārei Lions, said the fruit would be given to groups in Christchurch, Dunedin, Clyde and districts. The gifted fruit will be delivered to fruit and vege co-ops for distribution, mainly to families in need.

Murray Lynch, from Onerahi/Whangarei Heads Lions packs fruit at Kensington Park for the Citrus for the South campaign.

Citrus fruit does not grow very well in the South Island so the annual influx from Northland was always well received.

Gary Younger, of Whangārei's One Agency, loads another box of citrus fruit into the van at the Marist Clubrooms, Kensington, yesterday. One Agency has joined the Citrus for the South campaign