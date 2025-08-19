Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Premium

Gaza and the Government: How to ‘grow a spine’ – Simon Wilson

Simon Wilson
By
Senior Writer·NZ Herald·
7 mins to read

Why won't Prime Minister Christopher Luxon agree to recognise Palestine as a state? Photo / Mark Mitchell / Getty Images

Why won't Prime Minister Christopher Luxon agree to recognise Palestine as a state? Photo / Mark Mitchell / Getty Images

Simon Wilson
Opinion by Simon Wilson
Simon Wilson is an award-winning senior writer covering politics, the climate crisis, transport, housing, urban design and social issues. He joined the Herald in 2018.
Learn more

THE FACTS

  • The Government has deferred a decision on whether to recognise Palestine as a state.
  • Greens co-leader Chlöe Swarbrick called on Govt MPs “with a spine” to back a Green Party bill to sanction Israel.
  • The war in Gaza is said to have killed 65,000 people, according to the Hamas-run Health Ministry.

Last Saturday, Sunday and Monday, 223 people were killed by Israeli forces in Gaza. Seventy-five people were shot trying to get aid. Thirteen died of malnutrition. It’s now day 673 of Israel’s war on Gaza.

So far, says the Gaza Health Ministry, 65,000 people have died. The UN

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save