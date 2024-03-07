Meola Rd roadworks, which have been ongoing since December 2023. Photo / Alex Burton.

Meola Rd roadworks, which have been ongoing since December 2023. Photo / Alex Burton.

Residents on a central Auckland road have been told to close their doors and windows following a gas leak.

A text was sent just after midday to residents of Meola Rd, which links the suburbs of Westmere and Pt Chevalier.

“Attention residents, we regret to inform you that due to a gas service strike in our area, we advise everyone to immediately close all doors and windows as a precautionary measure.

“Please refrain from using any naked flames until further notice. Fire brigade is on site.

“Thank you for your co-operation and understanding during this time.”

A resident told the Herald the message was not a surprise because “it stinks” outside.

Meola Rd has been closed to vehicles since December 15 as part of a $29.3 million road improvements project by Auckland Transport.