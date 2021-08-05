Gas leak isolated, cordons lifted after main ruptures in Putaruru

A gas leak has been isolated after a main ruptured in Putaruru this morning.
Nearby houses were evacuated after a gas line was fully severed on Phillips St.
A police spokeswoman said the leak had been isolated and cordons lifted about 10.07am.
Fire and Emergency NZ and police arrived at the scene on Phillips St about 8.45am.
Earlier, a FENZ spokeswoman said a gas line had been fully severed and gas was pouring out.
"We have started to evacuate nearby houses and are waiting for the gas authority," she said.
A police spokeswoman said it appeared the main had been ruptured by a spade and there was a strong smell of gas in the area.
"Police are helping fire crews with keeping people safe in the area," she said.