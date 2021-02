Evans Bay Parade, Wellington. Photo / Mark Mitchell

A gas explosion has closed a Wellington city road.

Metlink Wellington says the explosion has happened at Greta Point, on Evans Bay Parade.

Wellington police confirmed they were assisting Fire and Emergency New Zealand in responding to a gas main that had been hit on the road.

Motorists were asked to avoid the area as delays were expected.

