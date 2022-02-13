Emergency services assist a man who fell off a cliff near Point England. Photo / Darren Masters

Emergency services assist a man who fell off a cliff near Point England. Photo / Darren Masters

A man is in a serious condition after falling off a cliff at Auckland's Point England Reserve while gardening this morning.

St John, Police and Fire and Emergency NZ attended the job just after 10am.

A witness said the man had been trimming grass when he lost his footing and slipped down the cliff.

He fell between three to five metres before landing on his back on the beach below.

The worker had been carrying out the maintenance work with about three or four other colleagues, the witness said.

The council workers are understood to have been cleaning up the mess left by Cyclone Dovi yesterday.

A St John spokesperson said two ambulances attended and treated one patient in a serious condition.

The person was taken to Auckland Hospital.