Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / New Zealand

Gangs, cash, tradies and babysitting: How big is New Zealand’s black market and how much tax are we missing out on?

Chris Knox
By
Data Editor and Head of Data Journalism·NZ Herald·
5 mins to read

Five cartons of body-packed cigarettes seized at Wellington airport in April. Our black market is an estimated $50b a year. Inset: Finance Minister Nicola Willis and Police Minister Mark Mitchell. Composite photo / NZ Herald.

Five cartons of body-packed cigarettes seized at Wellington airport in April. Our black market is an estimated $50b a year. Inset: Finance Minister Nicola Willis and Police Minister Mark Mitchell. Composite photo / NZ Herald.

  • International estimates put New Zealand’s informal economy at 11-12% of official GDP: that’s between $47 billion and $51 billion.
  • Globally, this is relatively small - see the table below for comparisons between countries.
  • Reducing the size of our hidden economy to match Switzerland’s could add another $3 billion to our annual tax take.

The size of the black market, to borrow from former US Secretary of Defence Donald Rumsfeld, is a known unknown.

Every economy has an informal component or black market: economic activity not known or taxed by the Government.

Cash jobs, in

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save

Latest from New Zealand

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from New Zealand