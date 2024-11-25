Police tracked a dirt bike rider to a South Auckland hospital and discovered an associate wearing a Killer Beez T-shirt.
Emergency services responded to an incident in Manurewa on Sunday night where a dirt bike had collided with a car. The dirt bike rider, a gang associate, fled the scene, police said.
Police tracked him to a hospital, where he was found with a patched Killer Beez member.
That man had been wearing a T-shirt showing Killer Beez insignia but had covered it up when entering the hospital.
After speaking with police, the man handed over the T-shirt to officers, with no arrests made.