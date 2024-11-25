The incident comes as at least three more people have been arrested in the past 24 hours, for displaying gang patches in public.

The Gangs Act — which came into force last week — bans the display of gang patches in public places.

Assistant Commissioner Paul Basham said police had arrested three people in Christchurch, Gisborne and west Auckland as part of Operation Nickel.

Police called to a family harm-related incident in New Brighton on Sunday found a man wearing a Killer Beez t-shirt, which was seized. A 39-year-old Christchurch man will appear in court on Thursday, charged with displaying gang insignia in public.

Also on Sunday, Gisborne police responded to reports of a car being driven erratically in Elgin.

The car was found and the driver identified as a patched Mangu Kaha member, who had earlier been observed wearing Mangu Kaha trousers in Whakatāne. A 27-year-old man will appear in Gisborne District Court on Monday charged with possession of methamphetamine, possession of an offensive weapon, and displaying gang insignia in public.

On Monday, the 61-year-old president of the Head Hunters West chapter was charged with displaying gang insignia in public and will appear in Waitakere District Court on Friday.

He was identified as one of five motorcyclists wearing patches in the Wellsford area early last Thursday.

Police were encouraged by the levels of compliance with the new law, Basham said.

“For example, in Whakatāne over the weekend, Manga Kahu members attending a hui chose not to wear their patches or display any insignia or regalia.”

As a result, police did not make any arrests.









