Gang member with list of convictions denied approval to work as a security guard, despite several years on the job

Pita Fonua told the Private Security Personnel Licensing Authority he wasn't affiliated with the Head Hunters gang but photographs taken at its East Chapter 20th anniversary in May showed him wearing a gang patch. Photo / Brett Phibbs

A patched member of the Head Hunters gang with 23 convictions for dishonesty and violence offences has been denied approval to work in security, even though he has been working in the sector since 2018.

Pita Fonua sought to validate his training and the work he’s been doing as a security worker by getting official approval. The application has instead revealed that he been doing crowd control when he didn’t have approval for it.

Fonua told the Private Security Personnel Licensing Authority he had been working in security since 2018 although he did not hold a Certificate of Approval.

He did not need one if engaged by a building owner or occupier to work as a property guard only, but his employer’s supporting letter showed that Fonua’s role also included that of a crowd controller.

The authority said that meant that both Fonua and his employer appeared to be in breach of the Private Security Personnel and Private Investigators Act.

For this reason, along with the information Fonua provided saying he was not personally affiliated with the Head Hungers gang - which turned out to be false - his application was declined by the Private Security Personnel Licensing Authority.

A patched member of the Head Hunters gang has had his application for approval to be a security guard declined. Photo / Brett Phibbs

Fonua, who has completed the required training, applied for a certificate of approval in the classes of crowd controller, property guard and personal guard, but the police objected because of his conviction history and on character grounds.

They told the authority Fonua had 23 separate convictions between 2007 and 2020 including convictions for dishonesty and violence and multiple breaches of court-imposed sentences.

They also said that during that time 10 warrants were issued for Fonua’s arrest and he has been implicated in 25 family harm incidents.

While none of Fonua’s convictions was grounds for disqualification under the Act, the police submitted he was “not a fit and proper person to be a certificate holder because he is a patched member of the Head Hunters”.

The authority said in its decision that the first rule of the Head Hunters is that “a member is not to give statement to or interact or give assistance to the police in any inquiry or investigation against either friend or foe”.

The police said that this code of silence was in direct conflict with Fonua’s responsibilities as a security worker.

Fonua denied he was a member of the gang but said he had close associates who were and that he went to their gym, but that he is not personally affiliated with the gang.

He told the authority in response to the police submission he had matured since his more youthful offending and was an experienced security worker.

He provided some “very positive” references in support of his submissions but did not address the police concerns about the incidents of domestic violence or his repeated failure to comply with court-imposed sentences or to turn up to court when required.

In response to his denial about his affiliation to the Head Hunters gang, the police then provided photographs of Fonua taken at the Head Hunters East Chapter 20th anniversary on May 7 this year, in which he was seen clearly to be wearing a gang patch.

Head Hunters stopped at a police checkpoint as they gathered to celebrate the 20th anniversary of East Chapter. Photo / File

The police said they had additional evidence from social media that Fonua was a patched gang member.

Fonua did not respond to this additional information.

The licensing authority was satisfied with the evidence that Fonua was a patched member of the Head Hunters and had therefore provided false information in support of his application.

The authority accepted the police submissions that membership in such a gang was inconsistent with Fonua’s responsibilities as a security worker and that his history of failure to comply with court-imposed sentences and failure to appear in court when required were also “not desirable characteristics” of a certificate holder.

Based on all the evidence the authority was satisfied that Fonua was not suitable to be a responsible security employee and his application for a certificate of approval was accordingly declined.

Fonua’s employer was advised that it could be an offence if he continued to be employed or engaged in a security role.