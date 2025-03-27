Operation Brewer ran for another three months as detectives from the National Organised Crime Group tried to identify the ringleaders of the syndicate.

Three inmates at Rimutaka prison were charged in September 2023 as the “alleged organisers and facilitators of the import”, which raised serious concerns about how easily prisoners can access cellphones while in custody.

Two of the incarcerated trio have since admitted importing the 199kg stash of meth, as well as other drug and organised crime offences.

One of them appeared in the High Court at Auckland this week for sentencing on the Operation Brewer charges.

He cannot be identified because of interim suppression orders. But he is a high-ranking member of an outlaw motorcycle gang known as “Plata o Plomo”.

That was his nickname on the encrypted messaging app Threema, which is a popular method of communicating in the criminal underworld.

Spanish for “silver or lead”, the phrase was made famous by the infamous drug lord Pablo Escobar, who would offer government officials and law enforcement the choice of taking a bribe (silver) or a murder contract (lead).

After seizing numerous phones in different NOCG investigations, and then cracking the encryption, detectives discovered multiple Threema conversations involving Plata o Plomo.

It was apparent from the Threema conversations that Plata o Plomo was a significant organised crime figure and “revered in the criminal underworld”, according to a police summary of Operation Brewer.

He appeared in the High Court on Thursday for sentencing on the 199kg import, where Crown prosecutor Ben Kirkpatrick asked the judge, Justice Mathew Downs, to impose a life sentence.

This was because at the time of the Operation Brewer offending, Plata o Plomo was already serving a long prison sentence for an earlier importation of methamphetamine in the hundreds of kilograms.

Further details of the earlier case, or which gang he belongs to, cannot be reported yet because of the interim suppression orders.

“In terms of both sets of offending, if he wasn’t sentenced to life imprisonment, it’s hard to imagine what case would be appropriate [to do so],” Kirkpatrick told the court.

Just under 200kg of methamphetamine was hidden inside four thresher machines imported from Dubai. Two gang members have since pleaded guilty to arranging the importation from inside prison. Photo / NZ Police

In response, defence lawyer Tiffany Cooper KC urged the judge to impose a long-but-finite sentence of 25 years to be served on top of his current period of incarceration.

This was because her client had taken responsibility for his part in the offending at an early stage, saving the Crown from the time and expense of a court trial.

If her client was shown some recognition and received a lighter sentence, Cooper said this would show the criminal community that there were tangible benefits to accepting responsibility for their actions.

“What message does it send to other members of the [gang] that you can man up, take responsibility, but you will still face the harshest consequences?” said Cooper.

“We are not talking about a small sentence either [if life was not imposed]. I urge the court to send a message: that if you take responsibility, there is something for you ... there is hope.”

But Justice Downs said Plata o Plomo’s offending in orchestrating the importation of 199kg of methamphetamine into the country, while already serving a long prison sentence for an earlier significant drug importation, was probably “bespoke” in terms of seriousness.

The High Court judge also said his membership of the outlaw motorcycle gang was also “not likely to be a coincidence”. He rejected the plea for leniency and handed down a life sentence.

“Any other focus would send quite the wrong signal, including to prisoners contemplating dealing drugs from prison on behalf of gangs,” Justice Downs said.

“Methamphetamine is a dangerous, addictive drug. It destroys lives. We, the courts, see that on a daily basis. You have repeatedly dealt that drug, in very large quantities, without concern for others.”

After Plata o Plomo was led back to the cells, Justice Downs addressed his supporters in the public gallery, which included members of his family and a fellow high-profile member of the gang.

“I know this was not what you were hoping for. But my hands are tied by the law,” the judge said.

At the conclusion of the hearing, Tiffany Cooper KC told the Herald that she would lodge an appeal against the sentence.

The other inmate who pleaded guilty to importing 199kg of methamphetamine was sentenced in December to 12 ½ years’ imprisonment.

That term was added to his previous sentence of nine and a half years for earlier drug supply offences, and he must serve 50% of the total sentence, or 11 years, before he can apply for parole.

Both men used smuggled cellphones to give instructions on the Threema app to their crew, outside the prison walls, who were allegedly caught dismantling the thresher machines.

The third prison inmate has pleaded not guilty and will stand trial in July.

Operation Brewer has also exposed the apparent ease with which prisoners can access cellphones.

A spokesperson for the Department of Corrections previously declined to answer questions about the case as the matter was still before the courts.

Speaking to the wider issue of contraband, such as cellphones, the spokesperson said the safety and security of Corrections’ sites, staff and prisoners is a “top priority”.

Contraband includes alcohol, communication devices, drugs, drug paraphernalia, tattoo equipment, tobacco, weapons and other items that prisoners could use in inappropriate ways.

“Some prisoners go to extreme and elaborate lengths to introduce contraband into prison. Contraband may be concealed on a prisoner’s body when they come into the prison, posted in with mail or property, thrown over perimeter fencing, or smuggled into the prison by visitors,” the spokesperson said.

“Sometimes prisoners place a significant amount of pressure on their partners, friends or associates to risk attempting to bring contraband into prison for them.”

Corrections staff worked hard to stop contraband, the spokesperson said, as well as trying to “stay one step ahead” of any new methods.

This included searching people and vehicles entering prison grounds, using scanners and X-ray machines at entry points, “extensive” perimeter security, camera surveillance in visiting rooms, checking mail, monitoring of phone calls, sniffer dogs and banning visitors.

While prison authorities around the world struggle with all manner of contraband, smuggled cellphones are frequently found on prisoners in New Zealand and present an ongoing challenge for Corrections.

The Herald has previously revealed inmates were posting videos on popular social media apps like TikTok, prompting concerns from law enforcement that the posts glamourise a life of crime.

Jared Savage covers crime and justice issues, with a particular interest in organised crime. He joined the Herald in 2006 and has won a dozen journalism awards in that time, including twice being named Reporter of the Year. He is also the author of Gangland and Gangster’s Paradise.