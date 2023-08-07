A huge Mongrel Mob brawl was caught on camera in May in Palmerston North. Video / Supplied

The killing of a young Mongrel Mob member in Palmerston North follows a weekend of high tension in the city, including clashes in which a Black Power member was de-patched and had his finger cut off in a revenge-fuelled attack.

An anonymous gang member has told the Herald emotions are tense and gang leaders are working to keep the peace among members in Palmerston North after a man was fatally shot outside the front of his own home on Sunday. The Herald understands the victim was originally from Porirua.

The source said the shooting, which happened in broad daylight, followed three days of unrest between the Mongrel Mob and Black Power, starting on Friday night at a House of Shem concert at a bar on Main St.

A Black Power member had a finger cut off and was de-patched at the scene as payback for the killing of Raniel Kiu in May, they said. Kiu, a Mongrel Mob member, died in hospital after being found seriously injured at a property on Dahlia St.

The source said 35-year-old Kiu was killed over a methamphetamine deal gone wrong. Mourning gang members were captured on video launching an attack on two people outside the Coffee Club in The Square following his death.

Police confirmed they were called to the scene of last weekend’s Main St brawl about 10.30pm on Friday following reports of disorder where a group of people were fighting.

“On arrival, police were unable to locate anything of note, however were then notified by hospital staff that two people had come in with injuries that appeared to have been sustained in a fight. Officers attended however the victims declined to speak with police,” a spokeswoman said.

Manawatū Area Commander Inspector Ross Grantham said as police have only started their investigation into Sunday’s shooting, “it would be supposition at this time” to link the killing to the earlier Main St fight.

Inspector Ross Grantham said the killing was believed to be gang-related. Photo / Mark Mitchell

Palmerston North Hospital has been contacted for comment.

A staff member at the bar, Castle 789, declined to comment, saying only that the fight was out on the street, not in the venue. He said the fight was nothing to do with him, and referred further questions to the police.

Grantham confirmed in a statement yesterday the killing was believed to be gang-related.

Police were called to a Croydon Ave address about 2.35pm on Sunday after a report of a firearm being discharged. The victim was found with critical injuries and died at the scene a short time later.

Police are still trying to find the killer and have launched a homicide investigation.

Mongrel Mob members launched an attack on two people outside The Coffee Club in Palmerston North's square following Raniel Kiu's death in May.

“We acknowledge that there have been reports of gang tension in the Manawatū area. Additional police staff from both inside the Manawatū area and the wider Central District have been deployed to Palmerston North to assist with high visibility patrols, to provide reassurance to the Palmerston North community,” Grantham said.

“Police have no tolerance for the violence that played out over the weekend and we’re working hard to find those involved and hold them to account. Our community can expect to see police continuing to respond to any unlawful behaviour by anyone who believes that they are above the law.

“We urge anyone who is concerned about firearms being held or used unlawfully in the community to contact police so we can ensure firearms are not in the hands of anyone who plans to use them for ill intent.”

Now was the time for “cool heads and clear thinking”, as well as keeping everyone safe and allowing police to complete their investigation, he said.

Police wanted to “apprehend those responsible for the senseless death of the young father” who had been shot.

“People can report any incident in which their safety or that of others is at risk by calling 111 immediately. If you have any information that could assist the homicide investigation, please call 105 and quote file number 230806/2952. You can also share information anonymously through Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111.”

Palmerston North MP Tangi Utikere declined to comment, referring questions to police.

Mayor Grant Smith has also been contacted for comment.

