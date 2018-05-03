Gang influence and rising populations a concern, Waikeria Prison report reveals

3 May, 2018 06:44 AM 2 minutes to read

Gangs have a significant influence in the Waikeria Prison high security facility, an independent assessment has shown. Photo / Michael Craig

Gang influence in high-security areas, a rising population and prisoners spending long periods of time locked up are some of the concerns raised in an inspection report of Waikeria Prison in Waikato.

The Office of the Inspectorate released the report today and Chief Inspector Janis Adair said it highlighted some of the pressures the prison and other prisons face.

"This includes the challenges associated with ageing facilities, a rising prison population, pressure on staffing and barriers to rehabilitation."

The report said "gangs had a significant influence in the prison's high security facility, and prisoners told us that violence was a regular part of prison life".

"The prison managed security risks by closing off communal areas to keep rival prisoners apart.

"At the time of our inspection, prisoners were being unlocked for only a few hours a day due to a threat made against some staff and prisoners."

The report also went into detail of issues caused by a lack of staffing.

"Many of the people we interviewed highlighted the pressures created by limits on

staffing.

"The prison's industries provided opportunities for prisoners to gain qualifications and prepare for employment. However, access to programmes and other purposeful activity was limited because of reduced unlock hours, due to staffing pressures."

The effectiveness of drug testing was limited also by staff shortages.

Adair also added the report "highlights some significant successes, including parts of the prison programme that have effectively supported prisoners to make positive changes".

Corrections Department chief custodial officer Neil Beales said significant improvements had been made at the prison since the inspection which was carried out mid last year.

"The Inspector's independent assessment raised 42 issues at the prison, with 30 now resolved and 12 partially resolved."

A number of staff vacancies at the time of the report partly contributed to the concerns raised but a recruitment drive in recent months had helped resolve the issues.

The influence of gangs in the prison and the length of time prisoners in the At Risk Unit were kept locked up was also addressed.

"Gangs, in various forms, have existed in New Zealand communities and prisons for several generations. This is an ongoing problem recognised by Corrections and the New Zealand Police," Beales said.

"[Lock up times] has been addressed by prison management, again due in part to lower than optimum staff levels."