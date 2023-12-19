State Highway 25A re-opens, the moment of truth for finance minister Nicola Willis and Auckland Transport’s costly plans for Blockhouse Bay in the latest NZ Herald headlines. Video / NZ Herald

A funeral is expected to cause delays on the roads in Porirua as gang members travel from as far as Hawke’s Bay to pay their respects.

Police will be more visible in the community this afternoon as the funeral arrives from Waitangirua to Whenua Tapu cemetery.

There has been an increased gang presence in Porirua with members arriving from Hawke’s Bay and other areas

“Any anti-social, unlawful, or driving-related offending will not be tolerated,” said Inspector Renée Perkins.

The funeral is for a Hawke’s Bay-based gang member who died on Friday.