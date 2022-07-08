A gang brawl broke out in Whangārei central after a person was reportedly hit by a car late this morning.
Ambulance crew, several police officers, fire service and City Safe staffers are at the scene trying to defuse the fight, which spread across Walton Street in Whangārei.
A witness said he could see a man on the ground after he was hit by a car.
Several people, who looked to be in their 20s, had been arrested, the witness said.
He said a gang brawl had covered the street with about 20 to 30 people involved and about 100 people watching on.
Photos show several people being arrested by police.
Another image shows a person lying on the ground next to a dented car being attended to by fire service crew.
A police spokeswoman said: "Our team up north are still working out exactly has happened here so we'll come back to you when we have more clarity."
More to come.