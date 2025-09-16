Advertisement
Updated

Christopher Luxon says he hasn’t discussed hiking fuel taxes ‘at this time’ but Cabinet has agreed to a 12c hike in 2027

Thomas Coughlan
Political Editor·NZ Herald·
3 mins to read

Prime Minister Christopher Luxon (left) and Labour leader Chris Hipkins in Question Time. Photo / Mark Mitchell

Prime Minister Christopher Luxon is under pressure from Labour to correct a statement he made to Parliament saying the Government hadn’t discussed hiking fuel taxes 12 cents a litre.

His refusal to do so hinges on the words “at this time”.

Last year, Cabinet discussed and agreed to hike fuel

