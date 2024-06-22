The new multisport courts are marked for tennis, netball and basketball.

The official opening of new sports courts at Mahia tomorrow will mark a significant milestone in the development of community-led recreation and play spaces for the town.

Volunteer group Ngā Manu o Taiharuru led the kaupapa and fundraising which has resulted in the renewal of the children’s playground, upgrading the GC Ormond Reserve sports green to a multisport surface and the development of a multi-use pump track at Māhia Beach.

The Ngā Manu o Taiharuru project team comprises whānau and community volunteers, the Māhia Social Club and the Mahisian Wave Warriors.

“We came together with the shared aspiration to create better recreation and play spaces in Mahia,” said Māhia resident and volunteer Hannah Coop, one of the drivers behind the project.

“It’s taken a lot to get to the stage of opening the sports courts and we’re so grateful for the massive community support to get this across the line.

“It’s been a long-held dream for the community.”

Ngā Manu o Taiharuru formalised in 2021 as advocates for improving recreation and play spaces for tamariki and whānau in Mahia.

The project to upgrade the old grass courts and create a multisport surface is a community-led solution to a legacy of underinvestment in public recreational facilities in the small rural community.

The group has a holistic approach and key to the project kaupapa has been improving the surrounding amenities, including new seating, planting and a commissioned whakairo by master carver Boydie Te Nahu.

The new playground and courts are on land owned and managed by Wairoa District Council, which will maintain the facilities on behalf of the community.

The newly upgraded playground at Mahia Beach is proving popular with the community. Photo / Rachel Dosser

“Capital funding is the primary barrier to developing facilities like this in smaller communities,” Coop said.

“We committed to raising over $600,000 for this stage of the kaupapa which we’ve managed through Wairoa District Council, Eastern and Central Community Trust, Tairāwhiti Adventure Trust, First Light Foundation and the generosity of private and commercial donors.”

Stage two of the project is the community pump track, which is still in the investigative stage looking into location, scale and design.

Planning considerations include proximity to supporting infrastructure such as public toilets, visibility and connection to other play and recreation facilities.

The courts will bring significant community benefits, creating year-round access to social recreation and sport for all ages and abilities.

The all-weather turf allows for casual and concurrent formal play as teams, groups or independently.

An open invitation is extended to the community celebration to officially open the Mahia sports courts tomorrow from 11am.