The Chiefs are set to face the Reds in the first quarter-final clash of 2024. Photo / Photosport

The Gallagher Chiefs have earned home advantage for their DHL Super Rugby Pacific quarter-final against the Queensland Reds this Friday night.

The team has been building slowly through the season and was aiming to go to another level as the competition enters the knockout stages.

From this point forward the quarter-finalists will start on a clean slate with an opportunity to advance another step towards the championship title.

Naming an electric backline and experienced locking duo, the Gallagher Chiefs are determined to take that step on Friday.

“When we play the Reds, we tend to bring out the best in each other. Both teams like to express themselves with ball in hand and we are expecting a fast-paced and fierce encounter,” Gallagher Chiefs head coach Clayton McMillan said.

“We have been impressed with how the Reds have been playing, they are clear on their identity, have threats across the park to impose their game on you, and generally look a cohesive happy unit. They will be up for this game and have our full respect.”

Hoping to create a further challenge for the Queensland Reds, the Chiefs wanted to see another sell-out crowd at FMG Stadium Waikato.

“We love playing at home and think we have the best supporters in the world. They have been magnificent turning up for us all year even though at times our season has reflected a bit of a rollercoaster journey,” McMillan said.

“The comforts of home and our fans are all an advantage for us on Friday night.”

So far in the regular season 85,289 fans have made their way through the gates of FMG Stadium Waikato to support the Gallagher Chiefs, with 4136 loyal season members who have shown up week after week.

Fans can secure their seat at the game from chiefs.flicket.co.nz.

Gallagher Chiefs team to face the Queensland Reds:

1. Aidan Ross

2. Samisoni Taukei’aho

3. George Dyer

4. Jimmy Tupou

5. Tupou Vaa’i

6. Samipeni Finau

7. Luke Jacobson (captain)

8. Wallace Sititi

9. Cortez Ratima

10. Damian McKenzie

11. Etene Nanai-Seturo

12. Rameka Poihipi

13. Anton Lienert-Brown

14. Emoni Narawa

15. Shaun Stevenson

Reserves:

16. Bradley Slater

17. Jared Proffit

18. Reuben O’Neill

19. Naitoa Ah Kuoi

20. Simon Parker

21. Xavier Roe

22. Quinn Tupaea

23. Daniel Rona

Unavailable for selection:

Kaleb Trask, Malachi Wrampling, Gideon Wrampling and Josh Lord.