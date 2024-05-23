Halfback Te Toiroa Tahuriorangi returns to the Chiefs bench against his former team, the Hurricanes. Photo / Photosport

FMG Stadium Waikato will prove a fortress for the Hurricanes this Friday as Gallagher Chiefs fans swarm the venue with over 80 per cent of tickets sold already.

The home crowd has been an advantage for the Gallagher Chiefs with them yet to lose on their turf this season.

It is especially formidable for the Hurricanes who have been unable to tip the home side in Hamilton since 2020.

“The team can’t wait to play at home in front of our passionate support base. We know there will be a lot of interest in the game given the Hurricanes’ success this year, and I’m sure those who get along will be treated to an epic battle,” Gallagher Chiefs head coach Clayton McMillan said.

“There are some excellent individual matchups, and we were collectively beaten to the punch in our first encounter. You want to be playing your best in these derby fixtures and at the business end of the season, so there will be no lack of motivation from either side.”

With only two regular season games remaining, McMillan is cementing combinations with no changes made to the starting lineup from the previous round.

“We have selected a largely unchanged side from our game against the Rebels. Although we made progress in a couple of areas, we were largely underwhelmed by our own performance and continuity of selection gives an opportunity for those involved to make the necessary shifts required,” said McMillan.

Changes on the bench see the return of talented hooker Tyrone Thompson, exciting rookie Sione Ahio at prop and the experienced Te Toiroa Tahuriorangi as the reserve halfback.

The blockbuster game will kick off at 7.05pm this Friday with Thames Valley and King Country opening the evening as a curtain-raiser match.

Fans can secure their seats at chiefs.flicket.co.nz.

Gallagher Chiefs team to face the Hurricanes:

1. Aidan Ross

2. Samisoni Taukei’aho

3. George Dyer

4. Manaaki Selby-Rickit

5. Tupou Vaa’i

6. Simon Parker

7. Kaylum Boshier

8. Luke Jacobson (captain)

9. Cortez Ratima

10. Damian McKenzie

11. Etene Nanai-Seturo

12. Quinn Tupaea

13. Anton Lienert-Brown

14. Emoni Narawa

15. Shaun Stevenson

Reserves:

16. Tyrone Thompson

17. Jared Proffit

18. Sione Ahio

19. Naitoa Ah Kuoi

20. Wallace Sititi

21. Te Toiroa Tahuriorangi

22. Josh Ioane

23. Rameka Poihipi

Unavailable for selection:

Kaleb Trask, Ollie Norris, Samipeni Finau, Josh Lord, Malachi Wrampling, Gideon Wrampling, and Reuben O’Neill.