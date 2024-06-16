Sugar, the 3-year-old caramel-coloured Catahoula-cross has found her forever home. Photo / Waikato District Council

They had no trouble finding homes for Sugar’s 18 puppies but the Waikato District Council says it does highlight the importance of de-sexing.

In October 2023, the 3-year-old caramel-coloured Catahoula-cross dog named Sugar was surrendered to the council’s animal management team along with a litter of four five-month-old puppies.

In an unexpected twist, the team soon noticed Sugar was rapidly gaining weight. She was pregnant again, this time with a litter of 14.

Her 18 puppies all with on-theme names like Fudge, Toblerone, and Oreo, were scooped up quickly into their forever homes, while Sugar remained at the Pukekohe Pound in Auckland for more than eight months.

The council’s animal education and engagement officer Zoey Jackson, said no dog should be unwanted.

“It’s such a shame to see so many pregnant ... dogs coming into our care, as well as unwanted puppies.”

Sugar and her puppies.

Fortunately, a sweet life for Sugar was found last week, and she’s now living her best life going on walks, sleeping in front of the fire, and getting plenty of cuddles from her new family.

“We never gave up on our sweet girl, we knew the right family for her would find her, and give her the wonderful life she deserves,” Jackson said.

To help with the number of unwanted animals, the Waikato District Council offers a subsidised dog de-sexing programme through its PUP Fund which runs year-round. For more information about the programme, visit waikatodistrict.govt.nz/desexing.

Every year the council’s animal control team helps find homes for over 200 dogs that come into their care from being unwanted or neglected.



