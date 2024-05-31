Gallagher Chiefs Coaches' Player of the Year was All Black lock Tupou Vaa'i. Photo / Richard Spranger

The Gallagher Chiefs celebrated their annual club awards this week.

Taking out the top honour of Coaches’ Player of the Year was All Black lock Tupou Vaa’i who has been crucial for the squad this season.

“Tupou came into the team as a boy, has grown as a man and has developed an ever-increasing presence in the forwards. When he plays for us, we understand his value,” Gallagher Chiefs head coach Clayton McMillan said.

“His value is not always appreciated by others outside of the Chiefs region but we know what he can bring to a team and we miss him when he’s not there. He has taken on a lot of leadership and responsibility in his area of expertise, so I’m proud to present him with this award.”

Another stand-out player, loose forward Wallace Sititi took out Rookie of the Year, while Counties Manukau winger Peniasi Malimali took home the Personality of the Year award.

Playmaker Damian McKenzie once again took out Fan’s Player of the Year alongside the Players Player of the Year, as voted by his teammates.

Bradley Slater earned the Mana Kotiate award for his contributions to the club on and off the field.

A talent coming through the Chiefs Pathways, loose forward Andrew Smith, took out the University of Waikato Chiefs U20′s Player of the Year award after impressive performances in the U20 Super Rugby tournament and Rugby Championship with the New Zealand U20s team.

The Kotahitanga Award for the staff member who lives the Chiefs values and has made an outstanding contribution to the club went to Chiefs Manawa programme manager and executive assistant Dana Heta and head of performance therapies Teresa Te Tamaki.

For the first time, the evening was live-streamed to Chiefs season members to ensure they were part of the celebrations too as committed supporters of the team.

Gallagher Chiefs 2024 Award Winners