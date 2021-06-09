Future of Nimon in doubt as it loses Hawke's Bay school bus contract

Nimon general manager Katie Nimon said they couldn't compete with Tranzit's offer. Photo / NZME

Long-serving bus service Nimon and Sons has lost of the Ministry of Education's schools bus contract, casting question marks over its future in Hawke's Bay.

From January 1, 2022, Tranzit will take over the contract.

Nimon general manager Katie Nimon said the company couldn't compete with Tranzit's offer.

"The cost of operating has gone through the roof in the last few years," she said.

"When there is a 60 per cent weighting on price, businesses our size find it hard to compete."

On Wednesday the Ministry officially released the list of successful suppliers for the next 12-year school bus contract.

The last contracts were awarded in 2008 when Nimon picked up most of the region's school services, but in that same year the company lost its public transport contract to internationally owned Go Bus.

Without public transport or school bus contracts Nimon said it was an uncertain time for the company, especially with the lack of international tourism too.

"We've been taking Hawke's Bay kids to school for over a century – it's hard to think that we won't be part of that future past the end of this year," said Nimon.

The business has been running in Hawke's Bay for 116 years.