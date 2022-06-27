Grant Robertson holds Post-Cabinet press conference

Michael Neilson is a political reporter for the New Zealand Herald

Further support for Ukraine's war effort against Russia is expected to be announced as Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern prepares for her historic Nato meeting.

Acting Prime Minister Grant Robertson is hosting a post-Cabinet press conference at 3.30pm, with Ardern currently in Europe.

On Sunday, Ardern left for a tour of Spain, Belgium and the United Kingdom.

Her visit comes against a backdrop of Russia's invasion of Ukraine, which has dragged New Zealand into the orbit of the Nato security alliance.

Experts warn it risks compromising its traditional independent foreign policy, and upsetting major trading partner, China.

Ardern's first stop is Madrid where she will be a guest at the Nato leaders summit, before travelling to Brussels to attempt to advance trade talks with the European Union.

New Zealand and Nato have been "partners" since 2012, and have worked in "dialogue and co-operation" since 2001, but this is the first Nato leaders' summit in memory that a New Zealand prime minister has attended.

Other Asia-Pacific leaders from South Korea, Japan, and Australia were also invited, leading some to suggest this meeting will cement an informal expansion of Nato away from the Atlantic and into the Asia-Pacific.

The meeting is likely to focus on Ukraine and the question of a rising China, which will be included in Nato's new "Strategic Concept", a once-in-a-decade document that sets out how Nato looks at the world.

After Brussels she will then head to London, where she will meet Prime Minister Boris Johnson, with whom New Zealand has just concluded trade talks and inked a widely applauded trade deal.

Today's post-Cabinet press conference also comes after conversations have arisen around abortion law in New Zealand.

The US Supreme Court decision on Friday to overturn Roe v Wade and allow states to ban abortions has raised conversations here, particularly given National leader Christopher Luxon is himself an Evangelical Christian opposed to the right to an abortion.

Luxon has effectively gagged his MPs from discussing the ruling publicly, having already forced MP Simon O'Connor to remove social media posts he called "triumphalist".

Robertson this morning told Newshub he thought Luxon needed to make his view on abortion clear, pointing a comment in 2021 that he believed abortion was akin to murder.

"He managed to put out two statements in two days over the weekend and previously he's said that abortion is akin to murder," Robertson said.

"Mr Luxon might be saying convenient political things now, I think people know where he really stands and obviously people will judge on what he says as well as his actions."

Robertson told Newshub Luxon needed to be clearer about how exactly he would ensure the topic would not be revisited.

In response, National deputy leader Nicola Willis, who is pro-choice, said the party was being "crystal clear" that these laws would no be "relitigated or revisited".

She said Labour was creating "needless anxiety" by stirring debate.

"I actually think that these attempts by Labour to import us style culture wars into New Zealand is irresponsible. It is creating needless anxiety."

Ardern said shortly after the US ruling it was a "loss for women everywhere". She said people were "entitled to have deeply held convictions on this issue".

"But those personal beliefs should never rob another from making their own decisions."