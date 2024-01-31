Winston Peters and Judith Collins jet to Australia, new documentary a wake-up call for Piha and a bright prediction for Auckland’s CBD in the latest NZ Herald headlines. Video / Getty Images / Parliament TV / NZHerald

Patched gang members are expected to turn out in force tomorrow to farewell a Mongrel Mob member whose death was being treated as “unexplained” by police last week.

Police are warning the gang funeral procession for Nicholas Berkland could see a large number of gang members moving through the Porirua region from about 8am.

Berkland - known as “White Boy” - is understood to have died in a medical incident last week in Tawa.

Emergency services were called to a Tremewan St address shortly before midnight on January 24.

Several patched gang members were seen outside the property as police blocked access last Wednesday morning, Stuff reported.

At the time police said the death was being treated as unexplained, but Berkland is now believed to have died from a medical event.

Berkland’s daughter posted on Facebook: “Everyone who knew and loved Dad will be more then welcome to come and pay your respects (sic).”

She said Berkland was being taken to “the pad” for a night before the funeral.

“We appreciate and are thankful for all the aroha we have received from everyone who loved, met, and cared about Dad.”

She said last week that his tangi would be at 10am tomorrow at the Whenua Tapu crematorium and the convoy would start at a Wakefield Terrace address between 8am and 8.30am.

Mongrel Mob Nick Berkland died in a medical incident. Photo / Supplied

Another post from a neighbour said: “You always give us a wave and a smile everytime you sees us [sic]. Fly High with the angels Nick.”

Kāpiti-Mana relieving area Commander Simon de Wit said police are monitoring the situation.

“Motorists can expect to see a large number of gang members and associates travelling around the region,” de Wit said.

“Police will have a visible presence around Whenua Tapu Cemetery and surrounding areas.

“We urge all those travelling on our roads to not act in a way that puts other road users at risk and to expect delays.”

He said any unlawful behaviour will be investigated and followed up with enforcement action.

Anyone concerned about their safety in regards to the group or who witnesses any illegal behaviour is asked to call 111 immediately.

To report, or send in any footage of the group causing concern, you are able to file a report online at 105.police.govt.nz, call Police on 105.

To report anonymously via Crime Stoppers call 0800 555 111 or online at www.crimestoppers-nz.org

