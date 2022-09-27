Richard Martin died after being hit by a car in Rotorua. Photo / Supplied

Richard Martin died after being hit by a car in Rotorua. Photo / Supplied

The man who died after being hit by a car in central Rotorua earlier this month has been described as having a huge smile that will "live on" in those he has left behind.

Richard (Richie) Martin died on Friday after suffering significant injuries in the incident.

Martin had been walking along Arawa St about 2am on September 17 when he was involved in a crash with a car.

A police statement said he suffered critical injuries and officers were still investigating the incident.

Martin's partner Tanya Anderson announced his death on Facebook. She gave the Rotorua Daily Post permission to report from her post.

Martin's nehu (funeral) will be held at Waiteti Marae tomorrow, where he is lying in state.

Anderson said it was with "great sadness" she announced her partner's death.

"Moe mai ra, takoto mai e Richie. You will be so missed. Taken too soon. Your huge smile will live on in us. Arohanui."

Martin was the son of Trevor and Kathleen Martin and brother to Trevor, Nupi, Tania, Adrian, and Steve. He is survived by children Samuel, Richard and Nadia "and loved by his many mokopuna". He will also be deeply missed by Anderson and children Soltice, Diaz and Jasmine.

A Givealittle page set up by Martin's whanau in the days after the crash managed to raise $6675. While the costs were initially to help Martin in his road to recovery and to help cover accommodation and food costs for those at his side, the money will now be used to go towards funeral costs.

Anyone considering attending the nehu is asked to wear masks while on marae and if sick, to remain at home.