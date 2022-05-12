The pain at the pump continues for Kiwis as some fuels now exceed $3 a litre. AA principal advisor Terry Collins explains what’s causing the surge in prices. Video / NZ Herald

By RNZ

Petrol prices for a litre of 91 in central Auckland hit an all time high last night as a litre went for $3.15, says Gaspy spokesman Larry Green.

The previous record was $3.09 for a litre of 91 petrol.

Green said the cheapest price in Auckland was $2.90 a litre.

He said that prices were the highest that they had ever been.

Meanwhile in Hamilton fuel costs anywhere from $2.64 to $3.04 a litre - a 40 cent difference across companies.

Wellington is not far behind with a difference of 30 cents, followed by Christchurch with a difference of 25 cents.

The national average of fuel prices is $2.84 a litre. Photo / Dan Cook, RNZ

Green said that the national average was $2.84 a litre.

"$3.15 is the worst it's ever been in the history of New Zealand."

In March, the Government scrapped fuel taxes for three months to help people cope with the rising cost of living when petrol prices rose above $3 per litre.

Nonetheless, prices have continued to rise.

Green remains unsure of when they will go down.

-RNZ