Boris Johnson bows out of leadership race, experts fear more long Covid cases will come with a new wave & Far North bush blaze in Rawene overnight in the latest New Zealand Herald Headlines. Video / NZ Herald

Eight youths have been arrested in Takanini this morning after fleeing from police in a stolen car in Thames.

At about 3.30 am this morning, police in Thames observed two suspicious vehicles, a Subaru and a Toyota, which sped off when they saw police, said a spokesperson.

Police did not stop or pursue these vehicles, but they were monitored by the Eagle helicopter, which was able to confirm that at least one of the vehicles had been reported as stolen.

After travelling west from Thames, the Subaru vehicle was spiked at the intersection near State Highway 1. The five occupants got out of that car, abandoned it and got into the second vehicle, the Toyota, and continued to drive north on SH1.

The Toyota was also spiked on SH1 at the Papakura junction, police said. The vehicle then exited the motorway at Takanini and the vehicle was abandoned.

Police confirmed that eight occupants, all youths, decamped from the vehicle with four being caught quickly by patrols and another four were located at a nearby address.

All eight were arrested and youth aid referrals will be made, Police said.

Additionally, two other people were arrested this morning in Waikato after failing to stop for police on Maioro St, Wesley in Auckland at approximately 2 am.

The two, who were driving a Honda car with a stolen number plate, entered the motorway via the Hillsborough road on-ramp.

The police unit did not pursue the vehicle, however, an Eagle helicopter kept observation on it as it travelled south on the motorway.

The vehicle continued south on to SH1 then SH2 through rural roads and was eventually spiked in Waitakaruru in Waikato and two occupants decamped into mangroves, said police.

Both occupants were located shortly after and arrested. One man aged in his 30s from Auckland will appear before the courts this morning.