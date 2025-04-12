Now a science teacher and photographer, Alexeyev lives in Christchurch with his wife, Anna, and their 2-year-old son, Nikolai.
Alexeyev said a big motivator for finding his birth mum was to have the chance to tell her she’d “done the right thing”.
“I wouldn’t want her to have any guilt and feel happy that she’d made the right decision putting me in an orphanage,” he said.
“I started with nothing and I went through adoption and I have ended up having everything I could have possibly needed.”
On a visit to his hometown in 2016, Alexeyev had made little headway in finding his birth mother. So this year he approached Alex Gilbert.
Gilbert, a fellow adoptee, runs a New Zealand and worldwide support network for adopted children and adults, called I’m Adopted, which became a registered charity in 2020 . He also produces an independent project called An Adoption Story, which follows the journeys of New Zealand adoptees finding their birth families.
Gilbert contacted a translator based in Valikiye Luki, who had helped Alexeyev when he’d visited in 2016. He knew Alexeyev’s mother’s name was Ludmila, and after months of work, he managed to confirm who she was.
It was discovered that his birth mother, Ludmila, had died in 2000. Gilbert located exactly where she was buried. She died in a “high-needs facility”, aged just 39 years.
“There’s still a lot of mystery around my mother’s medical history because she died quite young,” Alexeyev said.
He found himself questioning what physical or mental illness his mother might have had. Unfortunately at the time, the facility’s records were all on paper. He said there’s very little information on her condition other than the records that she died in the facility.
“I kind of was surprised – if she was living with these high needs, physical or mental needs, then it’s all the more amazing with how I turned out,” he said.
According to Gilbert, no words on his birth father ever came to light. In fact, the name on his adoption paperwork was likely fake.