From Nia Glassie to Moko Rangitoheriri: Why are we still killing our kids?

18 minutes to read
Communities came together today to attempt to address the problem of child abuse in New Zealand, on the day of the sentencing of Moko Rangitoheriri's killers. Additional footage from Matiu Workman

Jared Savage
By
Jared Savage

Investigative Journalist

Next week, marks 10 years since Nia Glassie was killed. A few weeks later, the inquest of Moko Rangitoheriri will begin. Their deaths triggered outrage about child abuse. So what's changed?

"Nia was supposed to

