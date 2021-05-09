From lockdown to triathlon - a personal journey

An early start for participants in the Barfoot & Thompson People's Triathlon Series at Mission Bay. Photo / Alex Burton

While many people were enjoying brunch and family time on Mother's Day, a few hundred people battled the drizzle and themselves competing in the last of this year's Barfoot & Thompson People's Triathlons at Mission Bay.

For Aucklander Chiara Chiusolo, competing in her first triathlon, this was fulfilment of a journey that started in lockdown a year ago.

"I decided I wanted to challenge myself, to run a marathon or swim in the ocean," she said. "And I've lost 30kg along the way."

Chiara Chiusolo completed her first ever triathlon in 3 hours 39 minutes. Photo / Alex Burton

Chiusolo hadn't been following a strict training schedule, but had bought a "nice bike" and cycled to work every day and swam in the ocean regularly.

She was supposed to be in a team with her partner Michael, but he had to withdraw with a sore throat so she had to complete the whole thing herself.

The water wasn't too cold for the swim section. Photo / Alex Burton

"I just set out to enjoy the whole experience," she said.

And after the race she went to lunch with Michael's mum for Mother's Day.

Competitors battled the drizzle - and themselves. Photo / Alex Burton

"The Olympic triathlon course took me 3 hours 39 minutes. I had time to go home and shower and still got to our 1pm lunch just five minutes late."

A runner gets a high five in support. Photo / Alex Burton

Last night she was planning to call her mother in Rome: "The whole family is waiting for me to share the results of today," she said.

Competitors get a snap after the race. Photo / Alex Burton

But before then she was going to relax, watch a movie and recover from the event.

"I will definitely do the triathlon again," she said. "But, today, I think I've done enough."