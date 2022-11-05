Voyager 2022 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR
Premium
New Zealand

Human groupies: Which one is your tribe?

13 minutes to read
By Jane Phare, Ricardo Simich

What we wear, the language we use, where we live, whom we make friends with, whom we mate with, all defines and separates us into different groups. Jane Phare and Ricardo Simich infiltrate six urban

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.