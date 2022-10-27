National leader Christopher Luxon sauces up some buns at McDonald's. Photo / Pierre Nixon

National Party leader Christopher Luxon returned to his roots on Thursday, stopping in to do a short shift at the Merivale McDonalds he worked in when he was a school student in Christchurch.

Clad in a McDonald's red uniform shirt, Luxon had a go at the cheeseburgers, the icecream station and on the drive-through and later admitted his skills had slipped off a bit in the intervening 30 years.

Delivering his own performance review of himself, he said it was "a mixed performance." "I'm not sure I would have hired me, based on performance this morning."

"The icecream was a bit ropey, the burgers slow, and the drive-thru is now like air traffic control. There's quite a bit going on in the earpiece."

Asked if McDonald's was a back-up option for him if politics did not pan out for him, he said, "No, we are putting all our eggs into one basket, which is to win next year."

Luxon said first jobs set people up for life: "You learn about teamwork, showing up on time and customer service."

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern's first steps into the labour market were also fast-food related: she famously worked at the fish and chip shop in Morrinsville - and returned for a visit after becoming Labour leader in 2017.

Luxon said the biggest change in himself since then was on top: "[It was] a fine head of hair, and now you'll notice it's missing."

Luxon didn't like the change in uniform since then much either – it had switched from a blue shirt to a red shirt. "I said to them before, if we are successful next year it would be great to see them back to blue again."