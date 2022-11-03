Fresh appeal for van linked to Wellington hit-and-run

Police want CCTV or dashcam footage of the red van linked to the Miramar incident. Photo / Supplied

Police are still seeking information around sightings of a red van linked to a hit-and-run incident in Wellington last month.

A man was badly injured after he was hit by the van in Miramar on October 16 and is now in a serious but stable condition in hospital.

“We believe members of the Te Whanganui-a-Tara/Wellington community are the key to identifying the vehicle and driver who caused life-threatening injuries to the victim,” said Detective Sergeant Grant Carroll.

Police are especially keen to hear from people who have dashcam or CCTV footage from the Newtown area - covering Constable, Riddiford, Gordon, and Florence streets and Russell Terrace - between 7.30pm and 10.30pm on the night of the crash.

Police say they have had a number of responses from earlier appeals about sightings of the van, but are still lacking crucial details.