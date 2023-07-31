The MV Achilles Bulker anchored off Mount Maunganui. Photo / Alex Cairns

An exclusion zone has been set up around a freight ship anchored off Mount Maunganui and unable to move due to “mechanical difficulties”.

The MV Achilles Bulker, a log vessel bound for China, experienced “mechanical difficulties” when leaving the Port of Tauranga last week, the Bay of Plenty Regional Council said in a statement on social media.

The Achilles Bulker is anchored off the coast of Mount Maunganui.

The Bay of Plenty harbourmaster had imposed a 50-meter exclusion zone around the ship, which is safely anchored about 6.5km off the coast of Mount Maunganui beach.

The exclusion zone will remain in place while the vessel is anchored for the safety of boaties, the post said.

The statement said the harbourmaster expects to be in a position to remove the zone early this week.

More to come.



