Trail runner and three-time Guinness World Record holder, Emma Timmis. Photo / Paul Petch

A Christchurch endurance athlete is preparing to embark on a world record attempt by running for seven days straight on a treadmill.

Emma Timmis, 40, is aiming to run for seven consecutive days at Ngā Puna Wai Sports Hub in Christchurch starting on June 9 to break the world record of 833km.

Timmis hopes to spend the week on a machine most people can’t hack a full hour on: the treadmill.

It will be the fourth Guinness World Record broken by Timmis if successful. Last year she smashed the record distance on a treadmill over 48 hours, somewhat accidentally.

Emma Timmis broke the Guinness World Record distance on a treadmill over 48 hours in 2023. Photo / Paul Petch

“My intention last year was to go for the seven-day record, and then I decided as a practice I would run for 48 hours on a treadmill, not knowing there was a world record for it… it was never an intention to do the 48-hour world record,” Timmis said.

She has also achieved the world record for running the length of New Zealand (female), completing it in 20 days, 17 hours, 15 minutes and 57 seconds.

Timmis also holds the record for the longest journey by elliptical cycle in a single country, reaching 7951km.

Three-time Guinness World Record holder, Emma Timmis running the length of New Zealand, 2022. Photo / Paul Petch

However, for Timmis, it has never been about smashing records.

“The world record wasn’t necessarily a focus for me… it’s always kind of incidental that a world record happens,” she said.

Timmis is motivated by her passion for running and the community around her. Next week’s record-breaking bid will raise awareness and funds for the Speed Freaks Trust.

Established in 2021 by Anna Christophorou, the charity supports recovery from addiction and mental distress through running, walking, and connection.

Timmis has seen first-hand how effective their work is.

“People attend, they participate, and they become so passionate about the community and the connection that’s involved, that they end up going on to become coaches, which is such a beautiful thing to experience,” she said.

A big part of what Timmis does is about breaking the mental barrier. For that reason, mental strength is a huge part of her training.

“I’ve been just putting myself in that frame of mind of how I am going to feel on day five or six when I’m severely fatigued… thinking of all the reasons why I’m doing this, really digging deep into what a difference this money is going to make to so many people.”

Timmis says overall, she is feeling optimistic. In last year’s attempt she had to stop running at 48 hours, due to damaged feet. Although she broke a record doing so, she is now ready to take on the full seven days.

To break the existing world record of 833km, Timmis will need to run on average at least 119km per day, with time for breaks and sleep.

She said this year she has made lots of changes to her training, from her shoes and socks, right through to her mind and body.

“I’ve done a lot of strength work and a lot of flexibility compared to last year… and I have a great team of people working around me which is something which is absolutely necessary.”

The week-long challenge kicks off at 9am on June 9 continuing until June 16.