Christchurch faces the prospect of sub-zero temperatures. Photo / Ben Fraser

By RNZ

The chill is setting across the country ahead of winter, with Christchurch facing the prospect of sub-zero temperatures.

MetService said some of the coldest temperatures overnight on Monday were in Tekapo (-3.7C), Dunedin Airport (-2.6), Christchurch (0.8) and Alexandra (-2.2).

It said the first two weeks of May were expected to be on the cooler side due to southwest winds moving up the country.

#Auckland, last night you were the coolest you've been since October 2023... temperature-wise 😉 pic.twitter.com/D4cVC1cgZH — MetService (@MetService) May 3, 2024

Even with a drier-than-normal rain outlook, there would also be a number of wet days, especially from mid-May.

In Auckland, temperatures are expected to dip to a low of 7C and 5C this week, with some showers expected up until Wednesday.

The low in Wellington for this week is mostly 5C and 6C. Rain was expected on Monday, Thursday and Saturday in the region.

Nelson was expected to drop to a low of 2C on Thursday, with some possible showers on Monday but mostly fine for the rest of the week.

Christchurch is in for a cold snap, with sub-zero temperatures (-3C) expected on Thursday, along with rain, and a low of 0C for Monday and Tuesday.

Farther south, Dunedin’s lows were a little better than Christchurch, with 3C and 4C expected on Wednesday and Thursday respectively.

Morning frost and occasional rain is forecast for Monday for the region, with more rain due Wednesday and Friday.