Queenstown Lakes District Council has officially adopted the Freedom Camping Bylaw 2025, though not everyone is happy.
Freedom camping is permitted by default on most council land under the Freedom Camping Act 2011, but councils can restrict or prohibit camping in certain areas to protect the environment, public health andsafety, or access.
Queenstown Lakes District Council’s (QLDC) new bylaw designates 15 restricted areas where freedom camping is allowed under specific conditions and outlines rules for camping along certain rural roads.
It comes as an attempt by QLDC to gain control of the freedom camping boom – the council’s previous 2021 bylaw was quashed after a judicial review brought by the New Zealand Motor Caravan Association (NZMCA), leaving the district without a bylaw for the 2024-25 summer season.
According to the petition, previous assessments have flagged Beacon Point as “not acceptable” for freedom camping.
A QLDC Freedom Camping Site Assessment from July 2021 stated there were “very significant concerns around the protection of the area” and recommended it was “unsuitable for camping given the need to protect water quality ... and access to recreational facilities including cycleway and access to lake”.
Save Clean New Zealand also warned that inadequate infrastructure and weak enforcement could exacerbate environmental impacts.
The bylaw was shaped by community feedback, with 383 submissions considered by a councillor-led hearing panel.
Amendments were made to definitions, conditions and parking areas.
QLDC community services general manager Ken Bailey said the bylaw was designed to “ensure visitors can continue to enjoy the freedom camping experience in our district, balancing their needs with those of local communities”.
Council officers are now developing an education and communications programme ahead of the 2025/26 summer to raise awareness of the new rules.
Recent data show Queenstown Lakes has seen the highest levels of freedom camping in the country.
Amy Galloway, responsible camping programme manager, said: “Data from the CamperMate app indicates that Queenstown Lakes is the most popular place in New Zealand for freedom camping. Between July 2024 and June this year, overnight stays at free campsites rose 30% compared with the previous year.”
Most campers were young Europeans aged 18–34, with domestic tourists comprising about 15%, the data showed.