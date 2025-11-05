NZ Herald Afternoon Update | Unemployment is out of control, Auckland battles with homelessness. Video / NZ Herald

Queenstown Lakes District Council has officially adopted the Freedom Camping Bylaw 2025, though not everyone is happy.

Freedom camping is permitted by default on most council land under the Freedom Camping Act 2011, but councils can restrict or prohibit camping in certain areas to protect the environment, public health and safety, or access.

Queenstown Lakes District Council’s (QLDC) new bylaw designates 15 restricted areas where freedom camping is allowed under specific conditions and outlines rules for camping along certain rural roads.

It comes as an attempt by QLDC to gain control of the freedom camping boom – the council’s previous 2021 bylaw was quashed after a judicial review brought by the New Zealand Motor Caravan Association (NZMCA), leaving the district without a bylaw for the 2024-25 summer season.

However, a petition has been launched by the advocacy group Save Clean New Zealand (who previously urged the council to pause adopting the bylaw), calling for a site on the shores of Lake Wānaka to be removed from the bylaw, citing environmental harm, water contamination and safety risks.