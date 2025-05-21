King and three friends walked to Slade’s property where King went inside the house bus to assault him.
But when he saw Slade was asleep, King changed his mind and turned to leave.
As he walked out, he used his lighter to ignite a piece of paper covering one of the windows in the bus.
King saw the paper was alight before returning to the pub with his friends to continue drinking.
‘Why did I do that?’
Crown prosecutor Rebekah Hicklin submitted that a starting point of 13 years’ imprisonment was appropriate, with an end sentence of about five years.
She said the offending was a “particularly serious manslaughter” for factors including that King had assaulted Slade earlier in the day, had gone into his home with the intent to harm him, Slade was asleep and vulnerable, and King lit the fire and left Slade asleep next to it.
“Mr King took no steps to assist the victim despite the extremely serious situation he created.”
Hicklin accepted King’s self-reporting to the authorities and the remorse this demonstrated, as well as his youth at the time of the offending, his guilty plea and his dependent child as mitigating factors.
Defence lawyer Nathan Bourke acknowledged the offending was a “reckless and stupid” act, but submitted that what was relevant was what King was thinking at the time.
He submitted King did not intend any harm, beyond annoyance, and he has struggled with the outcome for 20 years.
“Why did I do that?” Bourke said, citing the question King often asks himself.
Bourke referenced an expert report which assessed King’s actions as having no malice and being impulsive while highly intoxicated.
He imposed 12 months of home detention with judicial monitoring, leading to outcries from Slade’s family, who walked out of the courtroom before the judge had finished delivering the sentence.
“That’s b*******, Your Honour,” one person said, while several others swore at King.
