Officers will be patrolling Franklin Road in Ponsonby and moving on vendors who are not meant to be there, Auckland Council says.

Residents of Franklin Road in Ponsonby have complained after hawkers selling food, inflatable toys, and light-up accessories refused to leave when asked.

For 30 years, those who call Franklin Road home have decked out their properties with Christmas decorations for the rest of the city to enjoy.

But they have become fed up with street vendors, who they say are ruining the tradition.

Auckland Council’s compliance manager Adrian Wilson said he “could understand the frustration” of the residents over the illegal vendors.

The council became aware of the issue on Franklin Road a couple of days ago and officers were out in the area yesterday evening.

“We had two officers visit the site and they found various people trying to sell balloons, I think there was a Cookie Time seller as well and we advised them to move on,” said Wilson.

“We’ll be continuing those proactive patrols over the next few nights as well.”

Those wanting to sell on streets needed to apply for permits from the council, he said.

Wilson said the council had not issued any permits for selling products on Franklin Road.

“It’s very busy with people going up and down at that time so we haven’t issued any permits for people to trade in that area,” he said.

Wilson warned those who still wanted to flout the rules that there would be consequences.

“We’ll issue them with what’s called a bylaw notice and that basically tells them to stop doing what they’re doing... they’re given an opportunity to do that.

“If they fail to do that, we have the ability to seize their goods... and then there’s a charge to have those goods returned.”

Big events, whether it was a concert or a sports game, always attract vendors wanting to sell their wares, said Wilson.

While it was “not the most serious offence in the world”, there were valid reasons why permits were necessary, he said.

“We try to encourage people to go through the proper process so that it can be managed properly and we haven’t got people obstructing the footpaths.”

