The president and CEO of the Billy Graham Evangelistic Association is bringing his God Loves You tour to New Zealand. Photo / Supplied

An American evangelist with strong and controversial views against homosexuality, abortion and Islam is set to kick off his God Loves You tour in New Zealand this week.

Franklin Graham, the son of the late Christian leader Billy Graham, is hosting events at Auckland’s The Trusts Arena, Wellington’s TSB Arena and Christchurch Arena next month. He is also hosting a pastors’ lunch this Thursday in Auckland.

Graham’s upcoming New Zealand tour is purported to have partnered with more than 500 churches across the country.

In 1959, Graham’s father visited the same three cities and preached to a fifth of the country’s population. Ten years later he returned and set the record for the largest audience to attend a religious event in the country.

“New Zealand has changed so much since my father visited this country, but the needs of the human heart haven’t changed. So many people are searching, and just like my father, I want them to know that God loves them,” said Graham, president and CEO of the Billy Graham Evangelistic Association (BGEA).

Franklin Graham will host events in Auckland, Wellington and Christchurch. Photo / File

Graham has faced scrutiny for years over his controversial views - which led to his 2020 tour in the United Kingdom being cancelled following public outcry.

He took his God Loves You tour around the UK earlier this year and while in the country told British broadcaster Piers Morgan in a tense interview that homosexuality is a sin.

“God made us male and female, and he designed sex to be between a man and a woman and not between two women or two men. That’s the way god made us and created us and that’s just the way it is,” he said.

In 2014, he wrote an article for his association’s Decision Magazine saying he supported Russian President Vladimir Putin’s stance on homosexuality.

“Obviously, he may be wrong about many things, but he has taken a stand to protect his nation’s children from the damaging effects of any gay and lesbian agenda,” he wrote.

Meanwhile, Graham tweeted last year that US President Joe Biden’s comments about Putin being a “killer” were offensive to Russians and earlier this year came under pressure after calling for people to pray for Putin so that war and loss of life could be avoided.

In 2015, in an interview with Christian website CBN News, Graham said Isis and Islam were the same and said the migration of Muslims to America was potentially dangerous.

A year later, in a Facebook post he wrote, “the foundations of this nation have nothing to do with Islam, but everything to do with the Church of Jesus Christ. Islam cannot save anyone from Hell or open the gates of Heaven. Only One can do that - Jesus Christ.”

“He’s alive today. Muhammad is dead. I worship a risen Lord! Islam can’t compete with that.”

Speaking to conservative news channel Fox Carolina News ahead of the 2020 US Presidential election, Graham said he was proud of Trump and would most likely vote for him.

In a media release for the NZ tour, BGEA said they have been working closely with Māori church leaders and thousands of Christians to bring the free, family-friendly events — featuring live music and a message of hope — to all Kiwis.

“With the rising tide of lawlessness, lovelessness, and rejection, the message that God is love and He can be trusted and experienced, is like light in the midst of chaos and darkness. Franklin Graham carries this life-changing message of hope for New Zealand — bringing healing and heart answers to the root problems,” said Anne Morrow, co-founder of New Life Churches New Zealand.

Yesterday, in an interview with TVNZ’s Q&A, Justice Minister Kiri Allan said the Government is on the verge of announcing hate speech legislation.

That’s a “promise”, Allan said.

“I will be making announcements on hate speech by the end of this year,” she said.

“I guarantee that I’ll be introducing a law that I intend to have concluded and put into law by the next election.”

Today, Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern told reporters it was too early to say how confident she is about bipartisan support for such legislation.