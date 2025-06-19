Today, he appeared in the Christchurch District Court for sentencing.
Judge Mark Callaghan said Freemantle had been serving a community sentence at the time of the burglaries, imposed in June 2024 for a family harm assault.
The judge said there was an element of planning and motivation in the burglaries.
“It was probably spontaneous, but you went back, which showed planning. You used a code, it shows me you were motivated.”
Defence lawyer Emily McElrea said Freemantle was “wandering” the city centre and “found” the code to the building.
There was some element of sophistication in that he returned to the property, she said.
“It is opportunistic offending.”
Freemantle had a long-standing methamphetamine addiction, which was linked to the offending, had been in custody since March, and had completed a course while in custody to address his addiction, she submitted.
While a pre-sentence report recommended jail, McElrea submitted that he be given leave to apply for home detention when an appropriate address became available.
Freemantle was supported by his ex-partner in court, McElrea said.
He also imposed 12 months of release conditions and a reparation order of $8108.47 in NZME’s favour.
The cars were found and returned to the company.
