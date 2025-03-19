NZME Christchurch office targeted in brazen break-in; branded radio cars stolen

Access to Herald Premium articles require a Premium subscription. Subscribe now to listen.

NZME's Christchurch office building was targeted by thieves overnight. Photo / NZME

The Christchurch office of NZME was the target of a brazen break-in overnight, with two prominently branded promotional vehicles stolen from a gated carpark.

Police are investigating after the break-in at the media company’s Armagh St offices in the early hours of this morning.

Two vehicles were stolen by a single raider – one branded with The Hits radio station featuring show hosts Jono and Ben, and a second ZM-branded vehicle.

Both vehicles are brightly coloured and had been parked in a secure, gated carpark at the rear of the building.

Laptops, cellphone docks and clothing were also stolen.