Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / New Zealand

NZME Christchurch office targeted in brazen break-in; branded radio cars stolen

NZ Herald
2 mins to read

NZME's Christchurch office building was targeted by thieves overnight. Photo / NZME

NZME's Christchurch office building was targeted by thieves overnight. Photo / NZME

The Christchurch office of NZME was the target of a brazen break-in overnight, with two prominently branded promotional vehicles stolen from a gated carpark.

Police are investigating after the break-in at the media company’s Armagh St offices in the early hours of this morning.

Two vehicles were stolen by a single raider – one branded with The Hits radio station featuring show hosts Jono and Ben, and a second ZM-branded vehicle.

Both vehicles are brightly coloured and had been parked in a secure, gated carpark at the rear of the building.

Laptops, cellphone docks and clothing were also stolen.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Michael Boggs, cheif executive of NZME, said: “It would’ve been awful for our Christchurch team members coming into work this morning to find we’d been broken into. Our people are our top priority and I’m proud of how they’ve responded. We’d like to thank the Police for acting swiftly too.”

NZME, which owns the New Zealand Herald, Newstalk ZB and other commercial radio stations, moved to its Armagh St premises in the central city in late 2022.

The Christchurch operation of NZME had previously been based in the Middleton area of the city after the Canterbury earthquakes.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Newstalk ZBs former Christchurch headquarters, the 14-storey Radio Network House on Worcester St, was damaged beyond repair in the deadly February 22, 2011 quake.

In 2012, the building became the first implosion in New Zealand, with the right to push the button being put up for online auction, with the winning bid of $26,000 by a consortium of demolition contractors allowing the Child Cancer Foundation to nominate a 6-year-old boy from Queenstown to trigger the event.

Sign up to The Daily H, a free newsletter curated by our editors and delivered straight to your inbox every weekday.

Save

Latest from New Zealand

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from New Zealand