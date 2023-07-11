Fourth break-in puts Titirangi restaurant at the brink of closing for good

Toby's Restaurant and Bar. Photo / Facebook

A Titirangi restaurant’s owners say they are not sure if the business will recover after it was burgled for the fourth time in the past two years.

Toby’s Restaurant and Bar posted on social media images from its security footage of two thieves and asked people to share them “as much as you can” after the latest break-in.

A police spokesman said police received a report on Tuesday morning of a burglary at a commercial premises on Park Road, Titirangi.

Police believe the burglary had taken place overnight on Monday, July 10.

“Police conducted a scene examination today and are following lines of enquiry,” he said.

Owners of the 100-year-old restaurant said on the Facebook post: “We are on the brink of giving up and closing our doors.”

The first post earlier on Tuesday said the restaurant was broken into last night.

“The owners and staff have worked so hard to make this the Titirangi local with great food and service,” the post said.

“They are not sure if they can recover from (this). Last night was the fourth break-in in the last two years.”

Security footage showed two men filling a laundry basket with alcohol from behind the bar.

Toby’s first opened in 1924 as the Ye Olde Toby Jugge Shoppe, before it was renamed Toby’s.

It was then changed to Park Road Kitchen, but under the current owners became Toby’s again.

The restaurant wants people to share the security images and is asking those with information to contact the police, with ref number: 230711/2260