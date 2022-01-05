Fourteen people drowned in official holiday period, 180 per cent higher than average

Piha Surf Life Saver Jonathan Webber tells how to stay safe in the water this summer. Video / Michael Craig

Fourteen people have lost their lives in preventable drownings this holiday period, termed by water safety authorities as a "national tragedy".

The "unprecedented" toll, occurring between 4am Christmas eve and 6am yesterday morning, represents a 180 per cent increase on the five-year average.

Since 2016 there has been an average of five preventable drownings throughout the holiday period.

Water Safety New Zealand chief executive Daniel Gerrard said the horrific loss of life was a tragedy.

"It cuts through every age range, water activity and ethnicity," he said.

"A common theme in these drownings was people underestimating the conditions and overestimating their ability.

"Every preventable death is devastating to a family/whānau and the community."

Water Safety NZ chief executive Daniel Gerrard. Photo / Supplied

Six drownings occurred in rivers in the Christmas New Year period, a significant jump on the five-year average of one. Four of these were in the Manawatū River.

Figures released by Water Safety NZ show half of the river fatalities occurred in the 25-34 age group.

Twenty-nine per cent of the drowning deaths - four out of 14 - occurred at beaches this holiday period, double the five-yearly average of two.

All but one of the drownings occurred in the North Island, in Manawatū-Wanganui, Waikato and in Auckland.

Two of the deaths over the holiday period were in children aged 5-14, the age group with lowest average drowning toll - three per year.

There were a total of 74 preventable drownings in New Zealand waterways in 2021, the same number as in 2020.

Gerrard said it had been a busy time for frontline rescue services such as Surf Life Saving and Coastguard NZ, indicating the toll could have been much worse.

"We are fortunate to have such dedicated volunteers helping keep Kiwis and visitors safe in, on or around the water."

With the warm weather continuing, Gerrard urged New Zealanders to make wise decisions around water this summer.

"We know Kiwis will continue to enjoy our beautiful waterways as the warm weather continues. We all need to take responsibility and think about water safety.

"Remember the water safety code. Be prepared, watch out for yourself and each other, be aware of the dangers and know your limits."

Key messages include swimming with a buddy, staying within the flags at patrolled beaches, watching out for rips and wearing a life jacket on boats or when fishing.